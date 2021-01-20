Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys New Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. Insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,646. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

