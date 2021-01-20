Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 246,785 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 139,618 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 11,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,505. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $643.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.