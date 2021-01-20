Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.70. 21,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,283. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

