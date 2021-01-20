Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments accounts for 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Veeco Instruments worth $47,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 13,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,946. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

