Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Ichor were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ichor by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.