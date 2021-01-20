Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 11,822 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $147.77. 73,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,997. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

