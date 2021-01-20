Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 22,200 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Calix were worth $35,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,809. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.