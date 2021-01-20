Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.