Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

