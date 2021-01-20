Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 833.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

