Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Shares in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

BATS:ADME opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

