Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 324 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $187.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

