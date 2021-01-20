Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

