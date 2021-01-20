Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

