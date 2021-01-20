Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $98,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

