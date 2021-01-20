Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.