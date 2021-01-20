Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.14 and a 200 day moving average of $265.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.