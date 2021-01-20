Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

