Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.28 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

