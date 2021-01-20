Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $748,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

