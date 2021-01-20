Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,530. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $174.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

