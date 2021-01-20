Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,110 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

