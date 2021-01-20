Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 325 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,526 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.20. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

