Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $397.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.97 and a 200 day moving average of $352.94.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

