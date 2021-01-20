Payfair (PFR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,830.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $34,297.64 and approximately $1,830.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00542936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.01 or 0.03935515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

