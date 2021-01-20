PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Update

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 54,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,038 shares of company stock worth $656,336. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

PBFX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $637.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

