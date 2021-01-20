PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $841.39 million, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.