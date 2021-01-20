PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $163,694.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.00522182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.78 or 0.03816430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015880 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.