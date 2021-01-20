PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 12,872.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $17.26 million and $13.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000242 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,714,434,076 coins and its circulating supply is 142,514,434,076 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.