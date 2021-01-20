Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and $41,678.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,713,803 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

