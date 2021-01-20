PegNet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,316.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $3,316.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00071921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00256725 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.01 or 0.95923904 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,202,922,370 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

