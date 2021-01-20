Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Harold Andersen Buys 336 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen bought 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,549.41.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.