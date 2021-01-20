PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

