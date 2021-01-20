Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 135,644 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.