Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,924.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

