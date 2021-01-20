Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 222,318 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of WesBanco worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 389,717 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

