Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 245,148 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

