Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Lantheus worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 183,394 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

