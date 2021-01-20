Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,205 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

