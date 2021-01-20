Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 38,086 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,086 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

