Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 545,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 240,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $517,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

