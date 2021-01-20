Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.51 million.Perion Network also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS.

Perion Network stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

