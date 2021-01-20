PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.00. 19,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

