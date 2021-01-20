PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.