Perpetual Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.35 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 91.6% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $94.96 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00013339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00050394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00255631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064097 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,367,745 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

