PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

PetMed Express stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $614.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

