PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

