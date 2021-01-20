PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 12.7% on Disappointing Earnings

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price traded down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.33. 2,484,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 762,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

