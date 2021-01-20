PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PBR.A traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

