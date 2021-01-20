P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $6.36. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 25,601 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

P&F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.